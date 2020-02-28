Restaurant week in downtown Schenectady

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — If you need something to do next week, restaurants in downtown Schenectady are holding their annual restaurant week.
It begins on Monday, March 2 and ends on Sunday, March 8.
All participating restaurants will offer specials on their menus for $25. They include appetizers, entrees and desserts.
There are more than 20 different restaurants taking part in the 15th annual event.
Here is a list of participating restaurants:
- Ambition Cafe, 154 Jay Street
- Armondo’s Villa Tuscan Grill, 273 Duanesburg Road, Rotterdam
- Canvas, Corks & Forks, 402 Union Street
- Cornells in Little Italy, 39 N. Jay Street
- Dukes Chophouse at Rivers Casino, 1 Rush Street
- The Executive Lounge, 108 Jay Street
- Grano, 426 State Street
- Jade Bistro, 120 Mohawk Avenue, Scotia
- Johnny’s Restaurant, 432 State Street
- Katie O’Byrne’s Irish Pub, 121 Wall Street
- Mad Jack Brewing Co. @ The Van Dyck, 237 Union Street
- Manhattan Exchange, 607 Union Street
- Mangino’s Gourmet Market, 764 ½ Eastern Avenue
- Mexican Radio, 325 State Street
- More Perreca’s Italian Kitchen, 31 N. Jay Street
- Pho Queen, 402 State Street
- Pinhead Susan’s, 38-40 N. Broadway
- River Road House Bar & Grill,989 River Road
- Tops American Grill, Bakery & Bar, 351 Duanesburg Road, Rotterdam
- Turf Tavern, 40 Mohawk Avenue, Scotia
- The Waters Edge Lighthouse Restaurant, 2 Freemans Bridge Road, Glenville
- Zen Asian Bistro, 469 State Street.
Menu’s for participating restaurants can be seen here.
