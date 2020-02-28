Restaurant week in downtown Schenectady

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — If you need something to do next week, restaurants in downtown Schenectady are holding their annual restaurant week.

It begins on Monday, March 2 and ends on Sunday, March 8.

All participating restaurants will offer specials on their menus for $25. They include appetizers, entrees and desserts.

There are more than 20 different restaurants taking part in the 15th annual event.

Here is a list of participating restaurants:

Ambition Cafe , 154 Jay Street

, 154 Jay Street Armondo’s Villa Tuscan Grill , 273 Duanesburg Road, Rotterdam

, 273 Duanesburg Road, Rotterdam Canvas, Corks & Forks , 402 Union Street

, 402 Union Street Cornells in Little Italy , 39 N. Jay Street

, 39 N. Jay Street Dukes Chophouse at Rivers Casino , 1 Rush Street

, 1 Rush Street The Executive Lounge , 108 Jay Street

, 108 Jay Street Grano , 426 State Street

, 426 State Street Jade Bistro , 120 Mohawk Avenue, Scotia

, 120 Mohawk Avenue, Scotia Johnny’s Restaurant , 432 State Street

, 432 State Street Katie O’Byrne’s Irish Pub , 121 Wall Street

, 121 Wall Street Mad Jack Brewing Co. @ The Van Dyck , 237 Union Street

, 237 Union Street Manhattan Exchange , 607 Union Street

, 607 Union Street Mangino’s Gourmet Market , 764 ½ Eastern Avenue

, 764 ½ Eastern Avenue Mexican Radio , 325 State Street

, 325 State Street More Perreca’s Italian Kitchen , 31 N. Jay Street

, 31 N. Jay Street Pho Queen , 402 State Street

, 402 State Street Pinhead Susan’s , 38-40 N. Broadway

, 38-40 N. Broadway River Road House Bar & Grill ,989 River Road

,989 River Road Tops American Grill, Bakery & Bar , 351 Duanesburg Road, Rotterdam

, 351 Duanesburg Road, Rotterdam Turf Tavern , 40 Mohawk Avenue, Scotia

, 40 Mohawk Avenue, Scotia The Waters Edge Lighthouse Restaurant , 2 Freemans Bridge Road, Glenville

, 2 Freemans Bridge Road, Glenville Zen Asian Bistro, 469 State Street.

Menu’s for participating restaurants can be seen here.

