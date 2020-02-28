Interactive Radar

Map Center

Closings and Delays

Traffic

Restaurant week in downtown Schenectady

News

by: Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — If you need something to do next week, restaurants in downtown Schenectady are holding their annual restaurant week.

It begins on Monday, March 2 and ends on Sunday, March 8.

All participating restaurants will offer specials on their menus for $25. They include appetizers, entrees and desserts.

There are more than 20 different restaurants taking part in the 15th annual event.

Here is a list of participating restaurants:

  • Ambition Cafe, 154 Jay Street
  • Armondo’s Villa Tuscan Grill, 273 Duanesburg Road, Rotterdam
  • Canvas, Corks & Forks, 402 Union Street
  • Cornells in Little Italy, 39 N. Jay Street
  • Dukes Chophouse at Rivers Casino, 1 Rush Street
  • The Executive Lounge, 108 Jay Street
  • Grano, 426 State Street
  • Jade Bistro, 120 Mohawk Avenue, Scotia
  • Johnny’s Restaurant, 432 State Street
  • Katie O’Byrne’s Irish Pub, 121 Wall Street
  • Mad Jack Brewing Co. @ The Van Dyck, 237 Union Street
  • Manhattan Exchange, 607 Union Street
  • Mangino’s Gourmet Market,  764 ½ Eastern Avenue
  • Mexican Radio, 325 State Street
  • More Perreca’s Italian Kitchen, 31 N. Jay Street
  • Pho Queen, 402 State Street
  • Pinhead Susan’s, 38-40 N. Broadway
  • River Road House Bar & Grill,989 River Road
  • Tops American Grill, Bakery & Bar, 351 Duanesburg Road, Rotterdam
  • Turf Tavern, 40 Mohawk Avenue, Scotia
  • The Waters Edge Lighthouse Restaurant, 2 Freemans Bridge Road, Glenville
  • Zen Asian Bistro, 469 State Street.

Menu’s for participating restaurants can be seen here.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

Get it on Google Play