‘Restaurant Bingo’ organized to bring more traffic to Glens Falls eateries

The Glens Falls Collaborative, City of Glens Falls and the city Business Improvement District have come together to create a new incentive to support local business in Glens Falls, N.Y.

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A game of bingo has gone city-wide, in a new effort to keep business flowing to restaurants whose traffic might have slowed down during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Running from Jan. 18 to Feb. 28, patrons of city restaurants are invited to print out a bingo card and fill out each place they eat.

Once they have five in a row, they can send the card in along with receipts to ourglensfalls@gmail.com for a chance at a prize. Every week, one random winner will be drawn to receive a $20 gift card from a participating restaurant. Gift certificate purchases count, too, as some businesses are only or heavily relying on gift certificate sales for now.

The awards don’t stop there. In March, another winner will be drawn for a “staycation” gift certificate for a stay with breakfast for two at the Queensbury Hotel.

The bingo card can be found below, or online through Facebook, the Glens Falls Collaborative, or the city of Glens Falls websites.

“We know this has been a trying time for many local businesses, and we wanted to do

something to help the restaurants out,” says Amy Collins, the City of Glens Falls’ Director of

Tourism and Business Development.

It’s not the first time that the coronavirus pandemic has led the city of Glens Falls to turn supporting business into something with an extra injection of fun. The first “Restaurant Bingo” was held in Spring 2020, shortly after many restaurants either closed or switched to takeout-only service.

The game is a project by the Glens Falls Collaborative and the Business Improvement District.

“We felt it was important to do something that wasn’t going to make more work for any of

the businesses, but would still be fun for people to do,” says Nancy Turner, Secretary of the

Glens Falls Collaborative. “So this will be one way to support the restaurants, because you

can still buy a gift card and play the game, even if a restaurant has temporarily closed due

to the pandemic.”

Participating businesses include: