ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – It’s the holiday season, meaning thousands of drivers will be on the road, and now a group of New York State Assembly officials want to ensure all travelers can access all restaurants…seven days a week. News10 spoke with one of the sponsors of the Rest Stop Restaurant Act, Assemblyman Tony Simone.

“It’s Sunday, Christmas Eve…thousands of New Yorkers are traveling to their families to find restaurants at rest areas across the state,” Assembly Simone said.

This isn’t an issue for most restaurants, but it does single out one…Chick-fil-A.

“You know, we get hungry when we’re traveling. We may not like our brother-in-law or sister-in-law’s cooking and wanna get a snack on Christmas Eve,” Assemblyman Simone said. “To find one of the restaurants closed on the thru-way is just not in the public good.”

The bill will require companies contracted to provide food and beverage services along the Thruway and at the Port Authority in New York and New Jersey to remain open seven days a week.

However, a Thruway official who spoke with News10 said that all 27 service areas that were a part of the $450 million project were built with no toll or tax dollars and that Chick-fil-A already signed a 33-year contract with the Thruway.

“Well, the Thruways are meant to serve New York travelers first,” Assemblyman Simone said. “And I think it’s ridiculous that you’re able to close on Sunday-one of the busiest travel days of the week.”

Now, the next step for Assemblyman Simone is to recruit cosponsors to pass the bill during this session in Albany.

News10 will continue to report updates on this story on-air and online on our website.