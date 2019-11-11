Resources available for veterans struggling after service

(NEWS10) – Each Veterans Day, the country honors the brave men and women past and present who have served the nation. It’s important to remember the struggles some veterans face when they return home from service.

Every day 22 veterans across the United States take their own lives, according to the office of Veterans Affairs (VA). The VA says the lack of services available to help veterans struggling with PTSD and the difficulty some face when trying to find a job and start a family in the civilian life is a factor linked to veteran suicides.

There are resources available to veterans in need of assistance:

Veterans Crisis Hotline : Call 1-800-273-8255 and Press 1

: Call 1-800-273-8255 and Press 1 Veterans Affairs offers many services to veterans ranging from healthcare to disability pay. Services vary on service length.

offers many services to veterans ranging from healthcare to disability pay. Services vary on service length. New York State has a comprehensive list of services offered to New York veterans on its website.

has a comprehensive list of services offered to New York veterans on its website. Military OneSource offers non-medical counseling for veterans in times of need.

offers non-medical counseling for veterans in times of need. Soldier On is an organization that works with the Veterans Affairs to provide safe, long-term housing for homeless veterans.

If you would like to learn more about resources available through any of these programs Military OneSource has a detailed list on their website.