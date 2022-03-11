SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Thursday, county legislatures voted on a resolution that would eliminate late fines of the Schenectady County Public Library System (SCPL). Officials have asked the SCPL Board of Trustees to consider this issue to adopt this policy at their next meeting on March 24.

Officials said overall studies have shown library cardholders are more likely to return their borrowed books and materials when late fines are not imposed. Currently, over 12,000 libraries cardholders have a $5.00 or greater balance in fines on their SCPL account.

This represents about 26% of patrons’ limitations of access to library resources. Officials said, effectively library cardholders are blocked from borrowing materials or using computers, which can be a literacy barrier.

In anticipation of the newly adopted policy, the legislature has considered plans of replacement fees in the event materials are lost by borrowers. In addition to materials said officials that have not been returned within a specified amount of time after the due date.

The American Library Association (ALA) adopted a resolution In 2018, which said the practices of imposed late fees do not serve the core mission of a modern library and are discriminatory in nature. In 2019, the New York Library Association endorsed the ALA resolution.

“Removing financial barriers that disproportionately affect low-income households will encourage people to come back to the library,” said Schenectady County Legislator Sara Mae Pratt. “Libraries spread joy, provide useful information, build a sense of community, and encourage a love of reading at an early age. It is not the library’s role to teach accountability— the library’s role is to encourage lifelong learning, exploration, and innovation.”