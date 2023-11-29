WINDHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Skiing is already known to be an expensive sport, from the gear to the lift tickets. This past summer, Windham Mountain Club announced mountain upgrades that turned it into a four-season resort destination, encouraging guests to visit for more extended stays.

“So all of these improvements are aimed at improving the overall experience,” Chip Seamans, President of Windham Mountain Club, said. “Improving the experience on the mountain, lifts, snowmaking, and grooming will continue to get better. The amenities here will be better. The restaurants, the food, and the beverages are better.”

Not only is the price now for a season pass higher when compared to other popular local slopes, but some residents are upset that they need to buy a two-day lift ticket … even if they want to ski for one day during peak times. As for the lifetime membership option? That costs a whopping $175,000.

There is now an online petition with more than 700 signatures protesting the changes. But some residents like Kevin Maldonado want to stay hopeful.

“I’m cautiously optimistic,” he said. “I understand the mountain is doing what they feel is in their best interest. But at the same time, there should be some balance between what they do and what’s best for the community.”

Maldonado worries about the high prices deterring skiers who may have a budget and who usually tend to shop in local businesses.

“The restaurants, the Airbnb, the hotels. There may be significant implications for them in the future when skier numbers drop from 8,000 down to their projections of 2,500 to 3,000,” he said. “Simple math says that may impact what happens to the community.”

But Chip Seamans said the relationship between the mountain club and the community continues to be important.

“We need to be very clear that people can buy season passes,” he said. “You don’t have to be a member- you can buy tickets.”

Windham Mountain officials also say the resort will continue investing in the community with local programs.

“We provide free season passes to every kid who attends the Windham-Ashland-Jewett Central School schools,” he said. “We’ve done that for several years, and we hope that every student takes advantage of it.”

Some residents who did not want to speak on camera say they hope the resort will change their mind and come up with more reasonable prices to be more inclusive…and not as exclusive.