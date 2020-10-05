Residents to rally in Boston against flu shot mandate in Massachusetts

by: Ariana Tourangeau

BOSTON (WWLP) — Not everyone agrees with Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker’s order requiring students to get a flu shot before returning to school.

More than 11,000 people in Massachusetts will be filing a class-action lawsuit against the state, citing the unconstitutionality of the flu vaccination mandate.

The mandate requires all children who are six months of age and older to get vaccinated in order to go to school in Massachusetts. This includes colleges and universities.

Opponents of this measure believe that parents should get to decide whether or not to vaccinate their kids.

There will be a rally outside of the John Joseph Moakley United States Courthouse in Boston at 1 p.m. Monday.

