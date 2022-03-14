PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEW10) – A 5K for a great cause. Runners step off in Berkshire County to help raise money for a local child fighting leukemia.

Over a hundred runners and walkers hit the streets of Pittsfield Sunday – many in Carter strong apparel -braving the freezing weather for the Carter strong 5K. A race to help raise money to support the family of Carter LaCasse, an 8-year-old who’s battling leukemia.

It’s that community support that’s so heartwarming for both Cater’s grandmothers. Lorraine Czerno and Lois LaCasse were on-hand selling Carter strong merchandise while supporting participants.

“It means everything,” said Czerno. “Carter’s a tough little guy. He is Carter Strong, as everything says right on here, Carter Strong,” added LaCasse. “He’s battling the battle of his life.”

Carter and his mother have been at Boston Children’s Hospital since his diagnosis in December 2021.

“He’s in round three of chemo, handling round three much better than he did round one and round two. He’s going to make it, he’s a little fighter.,” said LaCasse. “He’s got community like this behind him, family behind him 110%, we know he’s going to make it.”

Although they couldn’t attend today’s event. The race’s organizers are so appreciative of the support by family members. “We’re just trying to help them to fray the cost associated when a family member is fighting cancer, it’s tremendous,” said Race Director Shiobbean Lemme.

As Carter continues his aggressive chemotherapy for at least the next several months. The pair of grandmothers said they’re looking ahead to brighter days to come.

“It’s through the roof, it’s through the roof. People call constantly, what can we do? And then when you see the turnout like this. This is just one of many we’ve already had. It’s just amazing, overwhelming.”

“It’s very emotional,” said Czerno. “100%, every day, added LaCasse. “We all take it one day at a time. We can’t look too far ahead into the future, because we know it’s going to be good, we just don’t know how long it’s going to take.”