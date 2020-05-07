Residents rescued, child taken to hospital from Central Avenue fire

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A child was hospitalized and several residents needed to be rescued from a fire on Central Avenue Wednesday night.

Albany Fire Battalion Chief David Kowalski said the call came in around 8:45 p.m. When they first arrived, 10 people were inside the building, and some of them needed to be rescued.

“Three people on the upper floor were assisted out, and there were another four people on the reed roof, which were evacuated using the ladders. We had one person go to the hospital for precautionary evaluation. No other injuries.”

Kowalski said it was a child that was taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but they said a chair in the second floor bedroom caught fire. The occupants tried to get it out, but it got stuck in the doorway causing damage.

Central Avenue between Watervliet and Colby Street is closed.

