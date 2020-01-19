Residents react to snow in Schenectady

SCHENECTADY, N.Y.(NEWS10) Snowfall in Schenectady didn’t stop people from getting to where they needed to go.

During the last snowfall, residents were not happy with the city’s snow removal response.

Janet Baldwin lives on Duane Street. She says this go-round the plows made it to her area in good timing.

“Today was one of the fastest responses I’ve seen. In the past it hasn’t been so fast especially when there was a lot of snow,” Baldwin stated.

With only two months left of winter, residents are hoping the next snowfall will be just as smooth.