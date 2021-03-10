Residents not satisfied following DEC Norlite report

COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A new Department of Environmental Conservation report says there are no health risks for residents linked to Norlite’s facility in Cohoes.

Residents like Timothy Donovan don’t believe the findings and are stuck living next door to the facility.

“I can’t afford to live anywhere else, you know, you’ve got to live somewhere,” Donovan said.

In a statement Norlite tells NEWS10ABC impart: “These findings confirm that our state of the art technology is protective of our community and the environment, and we hope these conclusions are reassuring to our neighbors,” said CEO of Tradebe USA Jeff Beswick.

With newly installed air monitors and layers of dust that fall onto cars, concerns remain.

“This is an important step in a long process to get folks the answers to the questions they’ve been asking,” said Cohoes Mayor Bill Keeler.

Keeler said that despite the facility being in compliance, he’s looking into enlisting the help of lawmakers to increase regulations.

“Norlite is in compliance. The DEC doesn’t have any authority on their own to, you know, find them guilty of something they’re not guilty of,” Keeler said.

Until then, residents at the neighboring Saratoga Sites say something needs to be done.

“Close the plant. Close the plant,” said Donovan.