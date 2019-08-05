Residents in Clifton Park and Stillwater asked to restrict outdoor water usage

(NEWS10) — Residents in Clifton Park and Stillwater are being asked to restrict their water usage on Monday due to a water main break.

Both towns posted about the water restriction on Facebook Monday afternoon. The Stillwater restriction affects all districts.

Residents should refrain from outdoor water usage such as lawn watering and car washing until repairs can be completed. The town of Clifton Park expects the repairs to be completed in the coming days.

While a boil water order has not been ordered for either town, officials say one may become necessary if water usage is not sufficiently cut.