Residents are concerned with recent uptick in crime

CITY OF RENSSELAER, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Some Capital Region homeowners are seeing an uptick in crime in their neighborhoods — from a shooting to slashed tires. Neighbors say this type of crime normally doesn’t happen in the City of Rensselaer.

Residents in the City of Rensselaer say the streets are usually quiet, but recently they have seen an uptick in crime. On Thursday, neighbors voiced their concerns and asked for answers from city officials.

“If nobody talks about it, nobody is going to know about it,” says concerned Rensselaer resident Barbara McChesney. Barabara is a longtime resident in the City’s First Ward. On beautiful day’s like today, Barbara enjoys walking down her street, along the Hudson River admiring the historical buildings. She says has noticed more police presence on the streets within the last few months. “Hopefully something can get done,” she adds. Barbara feels the city needs to be more transparent about crimes.

Over 20 residents including Barbara came to Thursday’s neighborhood meeting. The meeting was held by Mayor Michael Stammel. A few residents say their tires have been slashed… some even have the crimes caught on video. Other neighbors bought door bell cameras after a shooting happened a few weeks back on Academy Street.

“I can feel the concerns from some of the residents thinking that crime was moving into this neighborhood and there’s no place for this crime in the neighborhood,” says Mayor Stammel.

Mayor Stammel says he’s encouraging neighbors to install cameras and is working with the police department to get more patrols on the streets. “We’re going to do what we have to do in order to bring this neighborhood back and not that’s it’s going to stray — it’s just one or two people who moved into the neighborhood that have not appreciated the quality of life that the rest of the residents here in the city deserve to share,” he adds.

Mayor Stammel and residents both agree more neighborhood meetings should be held in the future.