Resident in 60s dies in Warren County COVID update for Nov. 9

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County Health Services reported the death of a county resident stemming from COVID-19 in the Tuesday county update. The resident was in their 60s, was vaccinated for coronavirus, and passed away after a stay in the hospital. They had a history of health issues.

“We are saddened to once again share with you that we join in mourning for our community the loss of another of our friends and neighbors, and we ask that you keep all of those struggling during these difficult times in your thoughts and prayers,” said Rachel Seeber, Chairwoman of the Warren County Board of Supervisors, in the county’s Tuesday update. “As we have shared before with our residents, our most vulnerable residents continue to be the most at-risk from COVID-19 and we encourage you to look into getting a booster shot if you are eligible.”

Warren County Health Services confirmed 48 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, as well as 24 recoveries. The county was monitoring a total of 365 coronavirus cases on Tuesday.

Nine of those cases are hospitalized, down by three from Monday. All of them are considered in moderate condition, as are six outside of the hospital.

Of Tuesday’s new cases, 21 were among residents already fully vaccinated for COVID-19. To date, there have been 945 positive coronavirus cases among Warren County’s 44,367 active coronavirus cases.

Upcoming vaccine clinics include 4:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Warren County Municipal Center; 3-4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 12 at Johnsburg Central School, offering Pfizer booster shots; 4:30-6:30 p.m. next Tuesday, Nov. 16 at Warren County Municipal Center; and Friday, Nov. 19, time TBD.