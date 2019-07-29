Rescued horse getting the care she needs

ANCRAMDALE, N.Y. (NEWS19)—Two hikers came across Skye in a barn in Greene County during the high heat of the weekend of July 21, according to Ron Perez CEO of the Columbia-Green Humane Society. After a swift investigation Skye was brought to a rehabilitation foster stable. The owners of Kinnitty Capall Stables in Ancramdale have taken care of other foster horses before and say Skye is recovering.
An arrest has been made by the Greene County sheriffs office of one William Hrazanek, 74, from Delaware county. He is being charged under Article 26 under New York State Agricultural and Market law (Cruelty to Animals), if convicted Mr. Hrazanek could face a $1000 fine it up to one year in jail.
Skye was in very rough shape and extremely dehydrated, Perez says, she would not have survived another day. Sky still needs surgery on her leg and that can cost up to $4000. If you would like to donate you can reach out to Columbia Greene Humane Society.
Cghs.org