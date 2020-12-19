Reputed mobster admits assaulting ‘Real Housewives’ hubby

FILE – In this July 21, 2014, file photo, Dina Manzo attends “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” White Party at the Woodbury Country Club in New York. A reputed mobster has admitted assaulting the then-boyfriend and now husband of the former “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” cast member in exchange for a deeply discounted lavish wedding reception. John Perna, of Cedar Grove, N.J., on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, pleaded guilty to a federal charge of committing a violent crime in aid of racketeering activity. (Photo by Scott Roth/Invision/AP, File)

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — A reputed mobster admitted assaulting the then-boyfriend and now-husband of a former “Real Housewives of New Jersey” cast member in exchange for a deeply discounted lavish wedding reception.

John Perna, 43, of Cedar Grove, New Jersey, pleaded guilty Wednesday to a federal charge of committing a violent crime in aid of racketeering activity.

Prosecutors allege the former husband of cast member Dina Manzo, Thomas Manzo, hired Perna to assault his ex-wife’s then-boyfriend. Perna is part of the Lucchese organized crime family and carried out the assault with a member of his crew in July 2015, prosecutors said.

Authorities said a month later, Perna held a wedding reception for 330 guests at Thomas Manzo’s Brownstone Restaurant in Paterson for “a fraction of the price.” Many of the guests were members of the Lucchese crime family, according to prosecutors.

Perna faces up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine when he’s sentenced on April 28.

Thomas Manzo has pleaded not guilty to conspiracy and committing a violent crime in aid of racketeering activity. He is awaiting trial.

Dina Manzo left the Bravo reality series in 2015 and she married Dave Cantin in June 2017.