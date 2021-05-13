Astorino makes his case for the governorship to the Queen City

News

by: News 4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Republican running for governor is making his pitch to the voters in the Queen City, Rob Astorino ran for governor and lost against Cuomo back in 2014.

He’s also the former Westchester County Executive. Astorino says that Democrats control Albany and Washington right now. He wants to change that.

“There’s going to be some who will never vote for someone who is a republican, and there’s going to be some who don’t vote for somebody who is a democrat. but I think the vast majority of people, including mainstream Democrats, are going to say “things are out of control right now and we need some balance,” said Astorino.

Congressman Lee Zeldin is also seeking the Republican nomination for governor. Party chairs from Erie and Niagara counties have endorsed Zeldin’s campaign.

