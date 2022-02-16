ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — It’s been almost one week since the mask mandate for most businesses has been lifted in New York. Even so, the mask mandate remains in place in schools.

“Kids can go to the movie theater. They can go to Chuck E. Cheese’s and have birthday parties. They can go to the mall. They can go everywhere and they’re not required to wear a mask, but you’re going to make them wear a mask in school?” asked Republican Assemblyman Chris Tague. “That doesn’t make any sense.”

Republican lawmakers on Tuesday backed a hostile amendment in an effort to make a change. As Tague explained: “The bill, what it actually does, in laymen’s terms—bureaucrats cannot make decisions for your children. Any child 18 or younger would not be required to be masked unless parents want them to be masked. That government could not force them to wear a mask.”

The Assemblyman said the bill was defeated in both Houses. However, in the Assembly, it did have support from some Democrats. “There were seven Democratic lawmakers in the Assembly that voted along with us Republicans,” recalled Tague.

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that after February break, her administration will assess whether or not kids will be able to remove their masks in schools. Republicans say that’s not soon enough, and schools have been calling for a clear set of metrics on when it will be lifted.

“There is not a magic number,” Hochul said. “I know the numbers are trending upward, and that is positive. I’m also going to look at what our infection rate is is at that time.”

Already, 5 million test kits have been sent out to schools. Hochul said it’s possible that after reviewing COVID data on March 4, students may be able to unmask that following Monday.