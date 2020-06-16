Republican candidate for Congress discusses the issues with News10

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Kyle Van De Water is running in the June 23rd primary against fellow Republican Ola Hawatmeh for the House of Representatives District 19 seat.

The winner will face Democratic incumbent Antonio Delgado in the November General Election.

Van De Water, an attorney and member of the Army Reserves who served in Afghanistan, sat down for an interview with News10’s Tim Lake to discuss the issues.

