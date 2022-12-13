ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Former Bills WR Cole Beasley will be returning to the Bills, joining practice squad, per News 4’s Louie Del Rio. Beasley’s return comes just two weeks after the Bills signed former receiver John Brown to the practice squad and subsequently elevated him to the main roster after LB Von Miller was placed on injured reserve. Both moves were reportedly requested by Josh Allen.

Cole Beasley is back with the #Bills.

Buffalo will announce move this morning. — Louie Del Rio (@LouieDelRio4) December 13, 2022

According to Del Rio, Beasley arrived in Western New York Monday night and was at the Bills’ facility in Orchard Park Tuesday morning. He is expected to practice with the team, with the Bills intending to elevate him to the main roster for Saturday’s game against Miami.

Beasley’s signing comes just over two months since he announced his retirement while playing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. During his previous stint with the Bills, he played in 31 regular season games, with 164 receptions and 1,660 receiving yards, hauling in 5 touchdowns and 87 first downs. The signing also comes following Odell Beckham Jr.’s recent free agency tour. Beckham did not sign with any of the teams he visited. The Bills are expected to announce the move Tuesday.