Reports from local colleges show more liquor, drug law violations during 2018 than overall crime

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- On Wednesday News10 ABC reported on college campus crime at the state and national level. The Clery Act requires all colleges and universities to submit on-campus crime reports.

New York college crime was consistent with the nation. Burglary and rape being the first and second most reported crimes.

News10 ABC analyzed 2018 campus crime at nine local colleges within four Capital District counties; the University at Albany, The College of Saint Rose Siena, RPI, Russell Sage College, Hudson Valley Community College, Union College, Skidmore and Schenectady County Community College. All colleges are required to make annual reports available to the public and can be found on their websites.

Burglary and rape were the most reported crimes at some schools but the combined total number of crimes committed on these nine campuses make up a very small percentage within the state. The combined incidences of burglary for all of New York in 2018 was 664. The combined total number of reported incidences for all colleges analyzed was 65, which is 9.8% of the states total.

The combined number of rape incidences is similarly low. In 2018 there were 558 rapes reported statewide. For all nine colleges analyzed there were 59 reported rapes, which is approximately 10.6% of the state’s total.

With the exception of the University at Albany who reported 111 drug law arrests in 2018, arrests for illegal weapons, drugs or liquor was virtually non-existent across the board. There were far more reports of disciplinary actions/referrals from colleges. The majority for violating liquor laws according to the Campus Safety and Security website.

Statewide there were a total of 22,341 reported disciplinary actions in 2018, 118 for carrying/possessing a weapon, 8,544 drug abuse violations and 13,679 liquor law violations.

Further review of crime on these nine campuses show that the number of crimes reported remained fairly consistent between 2016-2018.

Below is a breakdown of each school and reported number of crimes as well as a breakdown of arrests/disciplinary actions or referrals.

