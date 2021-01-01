Reported seasonal flu numbers in N.Y. a fraction of 2019-2020 season

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Cases of the coronavirus continue to rise across the state. Meanwhile, the number of flu cases represents only a fraction of those reported by this time last year.

There were 193 cases of flu reported for the week ending December 26, 2020. The number of cases for this entire flu season is 1,826, according to the New York State Department of Health.

Seasonal flu totals

The total number of cases this season equals about one-fifth of the reported weekly cases in the 2019-2020 season, which totaled 9,204.

2017/2018: 2,887

2018/2019: 3,204

2019/2020: 9,204

2020/2021 (to date): 193

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said flu and coronavirus share a host of symptoms:

Fever or feeling feverish/chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Sore throat

Runny or stuffy nose

Muscle pain or body aches

Headache

Some people may have vomiting and diarrhea, though this is more common in children than adults

The CDC said the coronavirus can be distinguished from the flu by a new loss of taste or smell. These symptoms are specifically tied to the coronavirus. People who become infected with the coronavirus can experience new loss of taste or smell for varying amounts of time.

The Mayo Clinic said the other difference between the flu and coronavirus is the onset of symptoms. Whereas flu symptoms generally begin one to four days after exposure, coronavirus symptoms generally begin between two to 14 days after exposure.