Report: wage gap between salaries of essential workers and states average

Garrett Ward sprays disinfectant on a conveyor belt between checking out shoppers behind a plexiglass panel at a Hy-Vee grocery store in Overland Park, Kan. From South Africa to Italy to the U.S., grocery workers — many in low-wage jobs — are manning the front lines amid worldwide lockdowns, their work deemed essential to keep food and critical goods flowing. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- While working as janitors or cleaners, at grocery and other retail stores, essential workers are providing Americans with necessary goods and services. With an average salary of just over $35,000, New Yorkers in these positions are earning 24.8% less than the state’s average salary of $46,680.

The salaries of these essential workers are less than the average salary in every state, according to Business.org, who dug into a salary data report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics released in May 2019 to determine how salaries for essential workers stacked up against average salaries.

New York has the ninth highest wage gap between the overall average and the average of these positions which include mail carriers, light truck drivers, and cashiers. The report does not include healthcare workers.

In Massachusetts, the wage gap is 25.4% with an average salary of approximately $50,000, the average salary of an essential worker is $37,436. Vermont has the lowest wage gap out of the three states 18.8%, with an average salary of $40,920 and an essential worker salary of $33,244.

The report also included Washington D.C. which has the largest wage gap, 47.2%. The average salary is $74,340 and the average essential worker salary is $39,284. Nevada boasts the lowest wage gap in the country, 7.8%, with an average salary of $36,410 and an essential worker salary of $33,564.

The entire report can be found on Business.org.