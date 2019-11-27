Report sheds light on dams in disrepair

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Earlier this month the Associated Press (AP) reported more than 1,600 dams in the U.S. were in various stages of disrepair, putting residents and homes within those areas in danger of flooding.

Using an interactive map from the AP, News10 ABC identified 11 dams from 5 counties in the Capital Region and surrounding areas the AP included in their report.

Property damage from flooding caused by the failure of a dam could be both financially draining and mentally traumatic for local residents. But, for those who do not have flood insurance, it could mean financial ruin as well.

Standard homeowner insurance policies do not cover flood damage and unless a home is located within a known flood area, flood insurance isn’t required according to the Insurance Information Institute. Homeowners who aren’t sure if they have flood insurance should check with their insurance agent to verify coverage.

Homeowners who do have flood insurance be warned. According to Consumer Reports and depending on the circumstances, mold/mildew damage may not be covered by your flood policy. They also say septic systems, wells, decks, patios, swimming pools and fences are more than likely not covered either.

It would not take much water in a house to create a financial burden for homeowners. One inch of water in a home can cause $27,000 or more in damage, the Federation Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) said on its website.

Based on those figures, 6 inches of water would likely cost a homeowner upwards of $162,000, a foot of water could cost upwards of $324,000.

Getting flood insurance through the National Flood Insurance Program could save you in the long run Consumer Reports says. The average cost for a year of flood insurance, available to homeowners and renters, through the national program is $700.

Homeowners or renters interested in finding out whether or not their home/apartment is located in a designated flood area can use FEMA’s Flood Map Service Center.

Dams in the Capital Region and outer lying counties the AP included in their report

Albany County

Basic Creek Dam

Helderberg Lake Dam

Altamont Main Reservoir Dam

Rensselaer Lake Dam

Fulton County

Rockwood Power Dam

Ephratah Dam

Inghams Dam

Montgomery County

Harrower Pond Dam

Rensselaer County

Martin Dunham Reservoir Dam

Second Pond Dam

Saratoga County

Lock E-4 Embankment Dam

Schoharie County