Report says employees are most motivated by a feeling of purpose

by: Sarah Darmanjian

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- A sense of purpose is the number one motivator for employees according to a report from Development Dimensions International, Inc. (DDI).

Although 90 percent of human resource employees included in their research said their companies had a mission statement only 28 percent of company leaders knew their company had one.

A large part of what makes a company financially successful is purpose. “Our research shows purpose-driven companies outperform the market by 42 percent financially…,” the report said.

Purpose may propel a company’s financial performance, but only 1 in 5 company leaders say money was the primary motivation for their move into leadership. Interestingly, 1 in 5 company leaders also say they regret taking on a leadership role.

Poor management was the reason most employees left a position. “A full 57 percent of people have left a job specifically because of their manager. Furthermore, 14 percent of people have had to leave multiple jobs because of management,” the report said.

Employees said a lack of respect/ listening skills and an unprofessional demeanor by management were among the top reasons they left a company.

The percentage of people who have never left nor considered earnestly leaving a job was 12 percent.

The report also concluded that office politics/time constraints are the primary sources of stress in the workplace and that leaders/managers find “difficult conversations, coaching and engaging with their teams” the most challenging aspects to leadership.

The entire DDI report can be downloaded here.

