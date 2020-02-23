Report of shots fired incident in North Greenbush

NORTH GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police responded to River Road for a report of shots fired.

The incident is said to have happened within the Town of North Greenbush.

Police say an investigation is ongoing, but initial reports indicate there was a large gathering of ATV riders meeting there when one person reportedly fired a shot.

Police say there are no reports of injuries. More information will be given as it becomes available.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the North Greenbush Police Department.

