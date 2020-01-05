Report: NYS hospital safety among worst in nation

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State hospital safety is being called into question by a new report from the New York Public Interest Research Group.

Among their findings, NYPIRG determined:

New York State ranked poorly when compared to 16 other major urbanized states.

New York hospitals were much more likely to be ranked by Medicare as “Below the national average” of quality measures than hospitals in the rest of the US

New York City hospitals had a disproportionate number of one-star rankings when compared with other US major cities.

New York City, the suburbs (Nassau-Suffolk-Westchester counties) and Upstate all had comparatively high percentages of low-quality hospitals

Patients reported that New York hospitals provided worse treatment than hospitals surveyed in other states

The Medicare.gov/Hospital Compare findings are consistent with those of other hospital reviews.

To read the full report, click here.