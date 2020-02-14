Report: number of juvenile crimes in New York significantly decreased from 2010-2018

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- In 2018 the number of juvenile offenders in New York reached it’s lowest number in almost a decade. But, juvenile crime has been steadily decreasing in the state since 2010.

Every facet of juvenile crime listed in the New York Division of Criminal Justice 2018 annual report including detention, family court proceedings, and probation decreased significantly between 2010-2018 as well.

The number of juvenile arrests statewide including New York City dropped 69% between 2010 and 2018. Nearly 28,000 arrests were recorded in 2010 and the number consistently dropped each year to 8,666 arrests in 2018.

Excluding New York City the number of juvenile arrests dropped 65% from 14,928 in 2010 to 5,236 in 2018.

2010-2018 juvenile arrests/criminal activity

2010-2018 juvenile detention admissions

2010-2018 juvenile probation intake cases opened

Juvenile crime is defined as crimes committed by persons 18 years old or younger. The New York Division of Criminal Justice provides annual statistics on juvenile criminal activity for major offenses. The entire 2018 report can be found on the New York State Division of Criminal Justice website.

