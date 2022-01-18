REPORT: New York State home to 10 of 25 safest American cities

FILE – A view of the New York City skyline, with the Empire State Building in the center, is seen from One World Trade, in New York, Tuesday, June 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Following a historic rise in yearly murders, a new study by CCTV Camera World ranked the 100 safest cities in America heading into 2022. Sixteen New York cities made the list, with many of those making the top 25.

Northport is the No. 2 safest city with just 27.56 crimes per 100,000 residents, Homer ranks No. 4 (32.46), Coxsackie ranks No. 5 (37.66), Durham ranks No. 6 (37.76), Pine Plains ranks No.8 (41.68), Norfolk ranks No.11 (45.66), Webb ranks No. 15 (56.21), Cooperstown ranks No 16 (57.37), Chatham ranks No.21 (62.27), Cornwall ranks No.22 (62.91), Chester ranks No. 39 (86.47), Caledonia ranks No. 47 (96.02), Hamilton ranks No.68 (122.64), Rye ranks No.72 (127.45), Montgomery ranks No. 75 (129.95), and Cape Vincent ranks No.89 (145.14). The national crime rate is 2,356.7 crimes per 100,000 Americans.

Crime has decreased as a general rule over the past decade, but COVID-19 trauma alongside political, social, and racial tensions have increased violence lately. Property crimes decreased for the 18th year in a row.

The top ten safest cities in America are as follows:

1) Wayland, MA: 7.22 crimes per 100,000 residents in 2020.

2) Northport, NY: 27.56 per 100,000

3) Milton, WI: 31.57 per 100,000

4) Homer, NY: 32.46 per 100,000

5) Coxsackie, NY: 37.66 per 100,000

6) Durham, NY: 37.76 per 100,000

7) New Hanover, NJ: 38.17 per 100,000

8) Pine Plains, NY: 41.68 per 100,000

9) Rangely, CO: 44.37 per 100,000

10) Colstrip, MT: 44.46 per 100,000

The study concludes by noting safety as a relative concept- after all, crime still does occur even in the safest cities in the nation. CCTV Camera World offers the below tips to help you protect yourself and your household:

Use an Alarm System: In the event your home gets breached, it is critical to have an alarm system that will make criminals leave the scene while alerting the police.

Install a Smart Security Camera: A solid security camera can be purchased for less than $200, while smart cameras with artificial intelligence now have facial recognition, heat sensors and invisible tripwires.

Put up Signs About Surveillance: A security camera will serve as a deterrent, but only if the criminal knows it is there. Put up signs saying that the property is being monitored.

Be Careful on Social Media: Be mindful of social media posts that let people know when you’re not home.

Have Neighbors Watch Your Back: Ask a trusted neighbor to look after your place and bring in your mail so burglars do not see it piling up.

The data for this report came from the FBI, which collects and publishes crime data for cities and towns across the U.S. on an annual basis. Data for the most recent year 2020 is available here, and data for 2011 here. The rankings in this study are based on the total crime rate in more than 7,000 cities. The total crime rate is the average of all violent crimes (murder, rape, assault, etc.) and all property crimes (burglary, larceny-theft, motor vehicle theft, and arson).

The full study is available on the CCTV Camera World website.