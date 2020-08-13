Report: more minority deaths from childbirth complications in N.Y.

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Black women in New York continue to die more often from complications related to childbirth than white women. A study released from the New York State Health Foundation says black women were twice as likely to die from childbirth complications in 2018.

Recent data from 2019 shows the maternal mortality of black women is closer to 3.6 times, according to America’s Health Rankings.

It’s not only black women who are dying more readily than white women from childbirth-related complications. Hispanic and Asian women were 1.5 and 1.4 more likely to die respectively, according to the New York State Health Foundation.

“In 2018, the overall rate of severe maternal morbidity among women in New York State

was approximately 271 out of every 10,000 deliveries (or 2.7%). Out of the 214,525 inpatient

hospital admissions associated with deliveries that were analyzed, 5,817 were associated

with an SMM event,” the New York State Health Foundation says.

Unlike America’s Health Rankings, the New York State Health Foundation breaks down the severe maternal morbidity (SMM) rate by area. The highest rate, 342 out of 10,000 births, is in New York City. The lowest is in Finger Lakes, they have a rate of 90. The Capital Region has a rate of 238.

“New York State has historically had higher SMM rates than the national average. The most

recent years of nationwide data show that New York State ranked in the top quartile of state SMM rates. These rates, however, do not adjust for states’ patient demographics and hospital characteristics. Still, severe maternal morbidity remains a critical issue for New York, particularly for achieving health equity,” says the New York State Health Foundation.

New York State Health Foundation SMM by region

Capital Region- 238

Central N.Y.- 219

Finger Lakes- 90

Long Island- 269

Mid Hudson- 214

Mohawk Valley- 196

New York City- 324

North Country- 270

Southern Tier- 201

Western N.Y.- 244

