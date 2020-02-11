Report: majority of public schools are dealing with student crime

This story is the first in a series looking at the 2018 Indicators of School Crime and Safety Report that explores elementary, secondary and post-secondary crime.

(NEWS10)- During the 2015-16 school year, elementary and secondary schools reported 1.4 million crimes across the country, equaling a crime rate of 28 per 1,000 students, according to the latest Indicators of School Crime and Safety report.

The 2018 report, released in April 2019, was compiled by the National Center for Education Statistics. It includes information gathered from almost 5,000 public schools and multiple other federal agencies including the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Bureau of Justice Statistics, U.S. Department of Education and the Institute of Education Sciences.

At almost 300 pages, the report is broken up into seven sections: violent deaths; nonfatal student and teacher victimization; school environment; fights, weapons and illegal substances; fear and avoidance; discipline, safety and security measures; post-secondary campus safety and security.

The report indicates crime is a problem educators at every level (elementary, middle and high school) are dealing with throughout the nation. In 2015-2016, 79% or 3,792 out of the 4,800 public schools polled, reported one or more acts of violence, theft or other crime.

The percentage of schools who reported violent crime was 68.9%, serious violent crime 15.5%, theft 38.7% and other crimes including possession of a firearm/explosive device/knife or other sharp object, possession/distribution/use of illegal or prescription drugs/alcohol, and vandalism were 58.5%. Most of the crimes occurred at the middle of high school level and many of them went unreported to the police.

The report also includes a break down of active shooter events between 2000 and 2017. During that time, the United States averaged approximately three active shooter events a year at elementary and secondary schools. Altogether it was a total of 37 events, as per the report.