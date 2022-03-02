ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Lending Tree reports that the majority of New Yorkers—54%—struggle to cover typical household expenses due to changing economic conditions and record inflation. Total inflation is up 7.5% since 2021, but food and fuel prices have risen even more, hitting certain states harder than others.

In New York, researchers found that:

45% of residents are having “slight to moderate” difficulty paying for household expenses

13% of residents are having a “very difficult” time

The number of people having a “very difficult” time has increased 28% since June 2021

41% of residents are having “no difficulty” meeting household expenses

In Massachusetts, the figures were similar, with 52% reporting difficulty. In Vermont, the outlook seems a little less grim, with 41% struggling financially.

Overall, the number of people who said they were having a “very difficult” time paying has increased by 50% since June. Other states are faring better, with Alaska, Nevada, Minnesota, Washington, and Delaware all reporting a slight rise in the ability to comfortably absorb spending increases.

