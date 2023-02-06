NEW YORK (NEWS10) — Scouring the internet in search of romantic events or gift ideas for the special day? You are not alone! According to a report from Bookies.com, data collected over the past six years indicates that New Yorkers rank near the top of all states in search data for the term; Valentine’s Day.

The team from Bookies.com analyzed Google Trends data and ranked all states on their search traffic data for each individual year. New Yorkers landed in the top-10 list three times over the past year and rank fifth overall with an average score of 85.

Residents of West Virginia appear to be on the ball for Valentine’s Day as the state has ranked first every year in search traffic. Additionally, the other three most romantic states are located on the East Coast (Delaware, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania). With around a week left until the big day, it is not too late to keep searching for the perfect gift!