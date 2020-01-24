Report indicates initiative to curb underage drinking is working

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Governor’s Office announced Friday that a record number of fake IDs were taken and citations issued in 2019 for underage drinking.

The office reports a total of 918 fake ID’s were seized, up from 892 in 2018. A record number of 1,016 citations were given to people trying to buy alcohol while underage, up from 922 citations in 2018.

This is all part of a stricter enforcement initiative to help educate young New Yorkers and stop avoidable tragedies on the road, according to the Governor’s Office.

“Underage drinking is a serious and dangerous offense that will not be tolerated,” Governor Cuomo said. “These record numbers underscore our strong commitment to cracking down on underage drinking and holding those who enable it accountable.”

The Operation Prevent initiative is a year-round enforcement effort led by the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV). The main focus is to crack down on underage drinking and the selling of alcohol to those under 21 at common places such as bars, restaurants, concert venues, and liquor stores.

It is reported by the Governor’s Office that the DMV carried out enforcement sweeps at 127 locations statewide in 2019. In addition, the State Liquor Authority (SLA) conducted 165 operations at 2,253 locations across the state resulting in 480 charges for selling alcohol to a minor. In total in 2019, the SLA issued 1,159 charges.

Citations and fake ID seizures by region include:

Region Citations Fake IDs Seized Capital Region 122 123 Central New York 213 134 Finger Lakes 325 269 Long Island 82 82 Mid-Hudson Valley 16 25 Mohawk Valley 202 229 Southern Tier 20 20 Western New York 36 36

The SLA also continues to promote compliance through the Alcohol Training Awareness Program (ATAP), which focuses on reducing sales to minors and intoxicated patrons.

The reported number of ATAP training’s completed by licensees and their staff increased by nearly 20% from 23,139 in 2018 to 27,092 in 2019. This includes more than 400 business owners and servers who received the training for free according to the Governor’s Office.