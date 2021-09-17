Report highlights pandemic’s uneven impact on students

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The COVID-19 pandemic’s had wide-spread impact on education. According to a new report from the United States Department of Education, a gap in learning between white and minority students was made even worse.

“We as a district, we have to look at all of our students and what we are doing for each student to be successful,” said Albany City School District Superintendent Kaweeda Adams.

Adams is looking to correct any gaps in schooling the pandemic has created.

“We know that our students of color have had challenges, but I’m going to say all of our students have had challenges. Those challenges have just been different across the continuum,” Adams said.

The report by the department of education said an already existing disparity in learning at public schools between white and minority students only got worse.

“We have only been in school for two weeks, so we are now reassessing our students and where those gaps are,” Adams.

The school district’s not immune to the challenges faced on the national level for minority students. Hurdles include: lack of participation in a virtual classroom, academic growth and the unequal impact COVID-19’s had on communities of color.

“What is next is what we do. We focus on the delivery of quality instruction, equity for our students and social and emotional learning,” Adams said.

Adams said that also means focusing on students on an individual basis.

“It’s a huge lift, but we are able to do that,” Adams said.