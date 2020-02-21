Report: elderly New Yorkers most likely to suffer abuse from their children

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- The latest numbers from the New York State Department of Criminal Justice and Committee for the Coordination of Police Services to Elderly Persons on domestic incidents involving elderly people reveal an elderly parent is most likely to be abused by their child-caregiver than any other family member.

Of the 7,590 reported domestic incidents involving the elderly in 2018, 42.3% of them named the victim’s child as the suspect.

Suspect’s relationship with elderly victim

More often than not, the reported victims were elderly women. They were almost two out of three times more likely to be the victim of domestic incident reports involving the elderly. Men were the reported suspect in cases, 62.4% of the time. The average age of a victim was 71, while the average age of the suspect was 43.

Elderly victim gender vs. suspect gender

Age of elderly victim

In the Capital Region, Albany County had the most domestic incidents involving an elderly person, 260. Schenectady County had the second most incidents, 206. Saratoga County had the third most incidents, 152.

2018 reported domestic incidents involving elders by county

New York has been working on ways to raise awareness of elder abuse among law enforcement agencies to improve their responses to domestic incidents involving the elderly. The American Society on Aging says for every case of elder abuse that’s reported, there are approximately 23.5 that aren’t.

