Report: Cuomo to meet with Trump after Trusted Traveler Program ban, allow feds access to databases

WASHINGTON (WIVB) — After it was announced that New York would sue the federal government following the Department of Homeland Security’s ban on New Yorkers using the Trusted Traveler Program, the Wall Street Journal is reporting that Gov. Cuomo will meet with President Trump on Thursday.
Wall Street Journal reporter Jimmy Vielkind stated that Cuomo announced the meeting in a radio interview.
Vielkind went on to say New York will give the federal government access to DMV databases they’re unable to see, due to the Green Light Law.
The Green Light Law allows undocumented immigrants to obtain a driver’s license.
