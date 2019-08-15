Report: Autopsy finds broken bones in Jeffrey Epstein’s neck

NEW YORK (CNN) – An autopsy performed on Jeffrey Epstein showed he “sustained multiple breaks in his neck bones,” the Washington Post reported Wednesday.

Those familiar with the autopsy told the newspaper that the broken bones included the hyoid bone, which is near the Adam’s apple.

Forensic experts told the Post this kind of break can happen when a person hangs themselves or dies by strangulation.

Epstein was placed on suicide watch last month after an incident in the jail.

He was taken off suicide watch in late July after he was given daily psychological assessments.

Two prison staff members who were guarding the unit where Epstein died failed to check on him for about three hours the night he died, according to the New York Times.