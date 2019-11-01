Report: 40% of holiday shoppers start before Halloween

(CNN) – Whether you like it or not, the holiday season shopping season is upon us!

According to a new report from the National Retail Federation (NRF), 40 percent of consumers like to start holiday shopping before Halloween.

It’s not the shocking part, some “early bird” shoppers start in September.

Experts say people like to spread out their shopping to help ease the burden on their wallets.

The NRF also found shoppers are spending more money on gifts as well.

Holiday sales for 2019 are expected to increase by four percent, totaling more than $700 billion.