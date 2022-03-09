ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Millions of Americans are employed as active-duty military of serve in the Reserves or the National Guard. While a much smaller portion of the nation is a part of the Armed Forces than in years past, a large number of Americans still have some sort of direct ties to the military. According to data from the U.S. Census Bureau, and as Filterbuy reports, 3.2% of the U.S. population lives in a military household with at least one active-duty military member.

Albany just edged out that number, sitting at 3.3% for people living in military households. Here is a summary of Filterbuy’s finds:

Albany military families:

Percentage of population in a military household: 3.3%

Percentage of population who are active duty: 0.2%

Who are veterans: 5.4%

Reserve/National Guard population: 1.3%

Military branch with largest active presence: Army

For comparison, here’s what the data looked like for the entire nation:

Percentage of population in a military household: 3.2%

Percentage of population who are active duty: 0.4%

Percentage of population who are Veterans: 5.3%

Percentage of population who are Reserve/National Guard: 1.0%

Military branch with largest active presence: Army

As U.S. military graphics change over time, so too do the share of Americans who are part of a military family. While only about 3% of Americans are in military households, the number varies greatly geographically. For example, Hawaii, which has 13 military bases, is home to the largest share of military household members, at 11.2% of the population. On the other side of the spectrum, only around 2% of people in Michigan and New York live in such a home.

To determine the U.S. metropolitan areas with the most military families, researchers at Filterbuy analyzed data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey Public Use Microdata Sample. The researchers ranked metros according to the percentage of the population in a military household—defined as one in which at least one household member currently serves in the military, Reserves, or National Guard. In the event of a tie, the metro with the greater total number of military households was ranked higher.