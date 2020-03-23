Report: 2020 Olympics postponed due to the coronavirus

Snow falls on the Olympic rings near the New National Stadium in Tokyo, Saturday, March 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

TOKYO (KETK) – The 2020 Olympics in Tokyo will be postponed due to the coronavirus and likely will not take place until 2021, according to a news report from USA Today.

The report quotes a phone interview with International Olympic Committee member Dick Pound, who says logistics are still being worked out, but “the Games are not going to start on July 24, that much I know.”

This marks the first time in history that the Olympics have been suspended, though they’ve been flat out canceled in 1916 for World War I, and then again in 1940 and 1944 for World War II.

Other countries have boycotted the Games in the past. The U.S. boycotted the 1980 Moscow Summer Olympics because of the Soviet Union’s invasion of Afghanistan. However, the events went on as scheduled.

Pound has been on the IOC for decades, and is an influential figure behind-the-scenes at the Olympics. He is Canadian, where officials announced Sunday night they would not send athletes to Tokyo if the Olympics were held in 2020.

The Games become the latest sporting event canceled or postponed due to the rapid spread of the coronavirus.

On Sunday, IOC President Thomas Bach originally said that the committee would have four weeks to decide what to do about the original start date. He had ruled out canceling the Olympics outright.

While it appears likely that the Games will not be held in 2020, there has been no official announcement on a rescheduled date.

LATEST STORIES: