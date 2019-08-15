Repeat burglar arrested once again for entering occupied residence

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) –An Albany man who was arrested back in April for committing two burglaries and released was arrested again on Wednesday for committing another burglary on Myrtle Avenue.

On Wednesday afternoon, police officers responded to a home on the 500 block of Myrtle Avenue, between South Lake Avenue and Quail Street, for reports of a burglary in progress.

According to police, once officers arrived, the victim said that while she was asleep, she heard someone moving around in her house. She said that the suspect entered her bedroom and immediately left once he realized someone was home.

Police said moments after they got the call, they saw a man walking in the area of Morris St. and Ontario St. who matched the description of the suspect and stopped him as part of the investigation.

Kenneth Stephens, 18, was subsequently identified as the suspect in the burglary and taken into custody. He was charged with Burglary 2nd and Grand Larceny 4th.

He was arraigned this morning in the Albany City Criminal Court.

Police said Stephens was also arrested by the Albany Police Department back in April for committing two burglaries. On February 7, 2019 between 4:00 p.m. and 10:30 p.m., Stephens entered a home on the 600 block of Providence Street.

He also entered a home on the 500 block of Mytrle Avenue on February, 25, 2019 between 7:00 p.m. and 10:15 p.m. During both incidents, he stole items from inside.

He was arrested on April 11th following an investigation and charged with two counts Burglary 2nd , Grand Larceny 3rd and Petit Larceny. He was arraigned in the Albany City Criminal Court and released on his own recognizance.