Repair crews work to restore power to Central Hudson Area

NEW YORK STATE (NEWS10) — Repair crews continued to restore power to those that had been affected by heavy rains and damaging winds associated with Tropical Storm Isaias.

As of 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Central Hudson restored power to more than half the customers impacted by the storm. Central Hudson asked for customers patience as they continue to the repair damage.

For additional updates on return of service conditions click this link.

In a prepared statement Assistant Vice President of Electric Engineering and Operations said:

“More than 570 line workers and tree personnel, including mutual aid crews, together with hundreds of additional employees working in support roles, are restoring electric service to our customers as safely and quickly as possible… About 150 additional mutual aid personnel are arriving tonight and tomorrow and we expect electric service will be restored to 90 percent of our customers by 11:30 p.m. on Friday, August 7.” Ryan Hawthorne, Assistant Vice President of Electric Engineering and Operations at Central Hudson

LATEST STORIES