ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — Governor Hochul recently signed a “Right to Repair” bill. Some say this legislation would make it easier for repair shops to fix electronic devices like phones and computers, but others say the bill language came with some changes advocates aren’t too happy with.

This bill requires original equipment manufacturers, like Apple or Samsung to make spare parts, schematics and software available to independent repair shops. Louis Rossmann, owner of Rossmann Repair Group, has been advocating this legislation for years. “One of the big problems we have is we have to deal with this Nicolas Cage Lord of war-like supply chain to be able to get access to the parts necessary to do our job and the bill was edited very mildly by the Governor in a way that makes it almost functionally useless for us,” he said.

The bill was intended to make the parts more readily available for these shops, but Rossmann said he doesn’t think that will be the case due to a statement from Governor Hochul on the bill that reads: This agreement eliminates the bills original requirement .. and allows for original equipment manufacturers may provide assemblies of parts rather than individual components when the risk of improper installation heightened the risk of injury

But Rossmann says manufacturers have been using the excuse of risk of injury for years, “Now … you can say that well there’s a safety issue here, but there’s a safety issue involved in almost anything. I can cut myself on a piece of glass while replacing a screen, I can also cut myself shaving.” Key Sponsor of the bill, Assemblywoman Pat Fahy said this is still ground-breaking legislation even though they didn’t get everything they wanted. “A lot of this is going to be litigated. This has been 10 years in the making, these bills, this issue of right to repair has been fought for years. You know those that don’t want to work with independent providers, are they going to find every loopholes? Sure. And we think this will end up in the courts,” said Fahy.