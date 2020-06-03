Rep. Welch to join panel for Vermont virtual town hall on COVID-19 response

MONTPELIER, Vt. (NEWS10) — Vermont Rep. Peter Welch will be among more than a half-dozen guests at a live virtual town hall Wednesday to discuss the federal response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The one-hour town hall will also explore what the future holds for the region’s economy, from education and child care to medicine and farming. Hosted by Local 44/Fox anchor Lauren Maloney, the event will air Wednesday from 7 to 8 p.m. on Local 44 and Local 22/ABC and WTEN/ABC in Albany, NY.

MyChamplainValley.com. will live stream the event. Viewers can submit questions for the guests via email.

The town hall will open with a review of the latest developments in the battle against the pandemic. Welch and Maloney will then discuss issues related to the reopening of Vermont’s economy and federal assistance for the state.

Maloney will then pose questions submitted by viewers. Along with Welch, participants will include:

Dr. Mark Levine: Commissioner of the Vermont Department of Health

Tom Torti: President and CEO of Lake Champlain Chamber of Commerce

Claudio Fort: President and CEO of Rutland Regional Medical Center

Yaw Obeng: Superintendent of Burlington School District

Gary Derr: Vice President for Operations and Public Safety, University of Vermont

News10’s county-by-county coronavirus tracker

More coronavirus news from News10

Watch updates from officials

Important resources

Capital Region COVID-19 test sites

Reopening Resources

LATEST STORIES