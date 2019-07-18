Rep. Welch calls for impeachment of President Donald Trump

FILE – In this Sept. 13, 2017 file photo, Rep. Peter Welch, D-Vt., speaks in front of the West Wing after a bipartisan meeting with President Donald Trump at the White House in Washington. Welch, Vermont’s lone representative in the U.S. House, was re-elected in the Nov. 6 general election. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

WASHINGTON (NEWS10) – U.S. Representative Peter Welch (D-Vt.) announced he supports the impeachment of President Donald Trump.

Rep. Welch says he didn’t arrive at this conclusion lightly.

“After 30 months in office, Pres. Trump has established a clear pattern of willful disregard for our Constitution and systems of checks and balances. His presidency has wrought an unprecedented and unrelenting assault on the pillars and guardrails of our democracy, including the rule of law on which our country was founded.”

On Wednesday, the Democratic-led House of Representatives voted down an effort to impeach Pres. Trump.