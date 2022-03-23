ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A local congressman is bringing in federal dollars to expand on Capital Region projects. On Wednesday, Congressman Paul Tonko (D-20) announced over $6M in funding that will go toward matters such as cleaner energy, broadband internet expansion, water infrastructure, and public health projects.

The funding has been allocated for new equipment at the UAlbany RNA Institute, advancing programs at the Albany County Sheriff’s Office, and implementing floating solar panels on the Cohoes Reservoir, local leaders say these funds will advance our region in every direction.

“If the United States used its 24,000 water reservoirs, as Congressman Tonko mentioned, we can generate 10% annual of the nation’s electricity,” said Theresa Bourgeois, Director Of Operations, City Of Cohoes. In a previous press release, the city has applauded state and federal officials for funding. “This Federal support for our plan to put 8,000 solar panels on our water reservoir is essential to making

our first-of-its-kind in the nation project a reality. The Floating Solar project will be transformational for

Cohoes and the region, generating both clean energy and economic savings,” Cohoes Mayor William Keeler said.

Projects benefitted:

Westerlo Broadband Expansion ($1,687,500)

University at Albany, Albany, NY for purchase of equipment ($1,000,000)