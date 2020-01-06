Rep. Tom Reed “not ruling out” run for Governor

BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WETM) – Congressman Tom Reed tells 18 News he’s “not ruling out” a run for governor in 2022.

Reed told 18 News during a visit to the Wings of Eagles Discovery Center in Chemung County Monday morning that he’s been approached by several people who say they would support him in the state-wide election.

“This is my home… I live in a house my grandfather built back in the ’20s and to see people leaving here by the hundreds of thousands of people tells me something needs to change in Albany. This is all rooted in the policies coming out of Albany.”

Incumbent Governor Andrew Cuomo has already announced he plans to run for a fourth term.

Reed served as the Mayor of Corning from 2008-10 before running for the New York 29th Congressional District (which would later become the 23rd District) in 2010.

In 2018 Reed defeated Tracy Mitrano with 55 percent of the vote to win his fifth term in Congress. Mitrano has already announced her candidacy for Reed’s seat in 2020.

In Congress, Reed co-chairs the Problem Solvers Caucus and serves on the House Ways and Means Committee as the Republican Leader of the Social Security Subcommittee.

Reed has also been a staunch supporter of President Trump, supporting him during the president’s recent impeachment and during the Mueller Report hearings.

On September 19, 2019, Reed was hospitalized after collapsing in Washington D.C. after an undiagnosed case of pneumonia,” but returned to work the following week.