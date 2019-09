BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Rep. Tom Reed, who represents New York’s 23rd District in Congress, had a medical emergency in Washington, D.C.

He is currently being checked out by medical personnel, but it conscious and alert.

Just spoke with a staffer for Southern Tier Rep. Tom Reed. The congressman had a medical emergency in the Capitol this afternoon. He is now conscious and being checked out by medical personnel. — Chris Horvatits (@ChrisHorvatits4) September 19, 2019

A Republican, Reed has represented the Southern Tier in Congress since 2010.