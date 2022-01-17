Renwyck Place Senior Apts in Rensselaer evacuated after building flooded

RENSSELAER, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Rensselaer Police Department and Fire Department are currently working on scene at Renwyck Place Senior apartment complex located at 18 Fourth Ave. in the City of Rensselaer. According to police, the building flooded after a sprinkler head burst on the third floor.

On Monday, January 17, at around 8:10 a.m., the Rensselaer Fire Department was dispatched to a general alarm activation at Renwyck Place Senior apartment complex located at 18 Fourth Ave. in Rensselaer. Responding crews located a sprinkler head that burst inside the 3rd floor mechanical room, which flooded the 3rd floor and all of the floors below.

The water was shut off to the building and National Grid is on the scene to asses any electrical hazards. Police, Fire, and EMS crews are currently on scene and evacuating the building with the assistance of CDTA. Residents will be moved to a hotel until the building is deemed habitable.

There are not any immediate dangers or safety issues at this time. The building is owned by Millennia Housing Management, which also owns the building at 460 Forbes Ave. in the City of Rensselaer